ETFs to Play Upbeat Bank Earnings
The latest quarterly results from America's major banks are crucial as investors can assess the current economic condition from these very releases. The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had an upbeat Q4. All six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall this reporting season. Let’s delve a little deeper:
Big Bank Earnings in Focus
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.97 per share a year ago. JPMorgan Chase & Co., which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry, posted revenues of $42.77 billion for the quarter ended December 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.43%.This compares to year-ago revenues of $38.57 billion. The JPM stock surged 8.4% last week.
Bank of America’s (BAC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 82 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. The bottom line compared favorably with adjusted earnings of 70 cents in the prior-year quarter. Net revenues were $25.3 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.13 billion. The top line also jumped 15% from the prior-year quarter. The BAC stock added 3.2% last week.
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) reported its fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.29. Quarterly total revenues were $20.38 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.55 billion. Also, the top line decreased 0.5% from the year-ago quarter. WFC shares surged 10.8% last week.
Citigroup Inc.’s (C - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted net income per share of $1.34 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The company had incurred a loss of $1.16 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenues, net of interest expenses, moved up 12.3% year over year to $19.6 billion in the fourth quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.55 billion.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s (GS - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $11.95 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.99. This compares favorably with $5.48 reported in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues for the quarter of $13.9 billion increased 22.5% from the year-ago quarter. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.63 billion. The GS stock gained about 12% last week.
Morgan Stanley’s (MS - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.22 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65. The bottom line also rose substantially from 85 cents in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly net revenues were $16.22 billion, up 25.8% from the prior-year quarter. The top line handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.88 billion. MS shares jumped 12.5% last week.
ETF Impact
All the aforementioned companies have considerable exposure in funds like iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG - Free Report) , Invesco KBW Bank (KBWB - Free Report) , Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF - Free Report) , U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund (IAI - Free Report) and Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH - Free Report) .
Financials ETFs like IYG, KBWB, XLF, IAI and VFH have gained in the range of 2.7% to 4% last week due to upbeat earnings. Given the decent valuation of the sector and chances of higher net interest rate margins in the coming days, investors can keep track of these ETFs for gains.