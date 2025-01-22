Back to top

United (UAL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reported $14.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $3.26 for the same period compares to $2.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.39 billion, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Passenger load factor - Consolidated: 82.3% compared to the 82.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM): 18.77 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.31 cents.
  • CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing): 12.89 cents versus 12.66 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average aircraft fuel price per gallon: $2.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.49.
  • ASMs (Available seat miles): 78.3 billion compared to the 78.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile): 16.95 cents compared to the 16.67 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
  • RPMs (Revenue passenger miles): 64.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 64.86 billion.
  • Fuel gallons consumed: 1,115 MGal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,122.32 MGal.
  • Average yield per RPM: 20.59 cents compared to the 20.08 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating revenue- Passenger revenue: $13.28 billion compared to the $13.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Other operating revenue: $899 million versus $862.73 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
  • Operating revenue- Cargo: $521 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $415.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%.
Shares of United have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

