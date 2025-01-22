We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
United (UAL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reported $14.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $3.26 for the same period compares to $2.00 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.39 billion, representing a surprise of +2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.01.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for United here>>>
- Passenger load factor - Consolidated: 82.3% compared to the 82.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM): 18.77 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.31 cents.
- CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing): 12.89 cents versus 12.66 cents estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average aircraft fuel price per gallon: $2.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.49.
- ASMs (Available seat miles): 78.3 billion compared to the 78.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile): 16.95 cents compared to the 16.67 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- RPMs (Revenue passenger miles): 64.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 64.86 billion.
- Fuel gallons consumed: 1,115 MGal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,122.32 MGal.
- Average yield per RPM: 20.59 cents compared to the 20.08 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating revenue- Passenger revenue: $13.28 billion compared to the $13.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Other operating revenue: $899 million versus $862.73 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
- Operating revenue- Cargo: $521 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $415.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%.
Shares of United have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.