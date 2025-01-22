We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) closed at $428.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.65%.
The software maker's shares have seen a decrease of 1.43% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Microsoft in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.13, showcasing a 6.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.75 billion, up 10.86% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.92 per share and revenue of $277.69 billion, indicating changes of +9.49% and +13.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. At present, Microsoft boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Microsoft is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.21. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.04 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.38.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.