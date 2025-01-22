We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Dell Technologies (DELL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) ending at $111.55, denoting a +1.74% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.88% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer and technology services provider had lost 7.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.51, signifying a 14.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.66 billion, showing a 10.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.82 per share and revenue of $96.52 billion, which would represent changes of +9.68% and +9.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dell Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Dell Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Dell Technologies is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.84.
Investors should also note that DELL has a PEG ratio of 1.03 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Computer - Micro Computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.