We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intuit (INTU) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Intuit (INTU - Free Report) reached $609.41, with a +0.87% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.65%.
Shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software have depreciated by 5.35% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuit in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.59, down 1.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.83 billion, up 12.99% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.27 per share and revenue of $18.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.75% and +12.18%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% upward. At present, Intuit boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Intuit is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.35. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.04.
Investors should also note that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.18 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.