PepsiCo (PEP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) closed at $148.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.65%.
The food and beverage company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.01% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.9% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PepsiCo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.99%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $28.08 billion, reflecting a 0.81% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PepsiCo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.24% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. PepsiCo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, PepsiCo currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.3. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.51 for its industry.
Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 2.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.