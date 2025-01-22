We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) ending at $32.87, denoting a +0.67% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 22.85% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8%.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VKTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.