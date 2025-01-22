We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) ending at $133.07, denoting a -1.52% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.
The the stock of company has risen by 0.45% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.48% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.43 billion, up 9.34% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.5% decrease. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Airbnb, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.93. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.35 of its industry.
One should further note that ABNB currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.