RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) closed at $19.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 11.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, RCM Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.49%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $77.19 million, indicating an 8.67% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, RCM Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.
The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.