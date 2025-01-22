We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Aptiv PLC (APTV) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) closed at $61.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.03% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Aptiv PLC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 15.71% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.88 billion, showing a 0.72% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Aptiv PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Aptiv PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Aptiv PLC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.37.
Meanwhile, APTV's PEG ratio is currently 0.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.