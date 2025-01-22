Back to top

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.60, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.65%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 0.22% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.41, showcasing a 19.61% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $260.98 million, down 21.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.09, so one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

