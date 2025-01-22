Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Zions (ZION) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Zions (ZION - Free Report) reported revenue of $832 million, up 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $792.54 million, representing a surprise of +4.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.1% compared to the 3% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 64.1%.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $83.24 billion versus $81.67 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans and leases: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total nonaccrual Loan: $297 million compared to the $331.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $298 million compared to the $338.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio: 11% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio: 13.3% compared to the 13.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio: 8.3% compared to the 8.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $193 million compared to the $168.89 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Commercial account fees: $47 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $46.09 million.
  • Other customer-related fees: $14 million versus $13.63 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Zions have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

