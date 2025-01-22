Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Hancock Whitney (HWC - Free Report) reported revenue of $364.77 million, up 18.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.40, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $361.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +9.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (TE): 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 54.5% compared to the 56.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $32.33 billion compared to the $32.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $97.34 million compared to the $87.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets(Total nonaccrual loans + ORE and foreclosed assets): $125.13 million compared to the $115.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $91.21 million versus $88.49 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (TE): $276.29 million versus $276.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $273.56 million compared to the $273.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Secondary mortgage market operations: $2.56 million compared to the $2.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Bank card and ATM fees: $21.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.75 million.
  • Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions: $10.90 million compared to the $9.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

