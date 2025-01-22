Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Seagate (STX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Seagate (STX - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.33 billion, up 49.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.03, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was +7.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Seagate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Capacity Shipped - Mass Capacity: 140 EB versus the two-analyst average estimate of 134.15 EB.
  • Capacity Shipped - Total: 150.8 EB versus the two-analyst average estimate of 143.91 EB.
  • Capacity Shipped - Legacy: 10.8 EB versus 9.76 EB estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Product Line- HDD- Legacy: $275 million versus $274.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Product Line- HDD- Mass Capacity: $1.89 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Seagate have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

