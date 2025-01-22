Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fulton Financial (FULT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Fulton Financial (FULT - Free Report) reported $323.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fulton Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.4% compared to the 63% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total Interest-Earning Assets: $30.19 billion versus $30.20 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $258 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $255.16 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $65.92 million compared to the $67.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-Interest Income- Total consumer banking: $14.31 million compared to the $15.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking: $3.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.76 million.
  • Wealth management: $22 million versus $21.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-Interest Income- Other: $6.09 million versus $5.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-Interest Income- Total commercial banking: $22.45 million versus $22.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fulton Financial here>>>

Shares of Fulton Financial have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

