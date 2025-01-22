We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Howmet (HWM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest trading session, Howmet (HWM - Free Report) closed at $127.16, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.
The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries's shares have seen an increase of 13.35% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Howmet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 13, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.72, signifying a 35.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.88 billion, indicating an 8.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Howmet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. Currently, Howmet is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Howmet is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 39.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.4.
We can also see that HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. HWM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.