Why Twilio (TWLO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The latest trading session saw Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) ending at $113.88, denoting a +1.73% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
The the stock of company has risen by 2.05% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Twilio in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 16.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.16 billion, indicating a 7.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Twilio. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Twilio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.65. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.86.
We can also see that TWLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
