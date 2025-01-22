We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $14.68, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.88% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 3.74% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Star Bulk Carriers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 46.58% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $299.25 million, up 13.58% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Star Bulk Carriers holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Star Bulk Carriers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.82 of its industry.
We can also see that SBLK currently has a PEG ratio of 4.4. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Shipping industry stood at 0.56 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.