Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) reached $15.65, with a -1.57% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.91% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.58, up 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.46 billion, showing a 71.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Oscar Health, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Oscar Health, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.78. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.74.
We can additionally observe that OSCR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Multi line industry stood at 1.05 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.