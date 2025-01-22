Back to top

Progress Software (PRGS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Progress Software (PRGS - Free Report) reported $214.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211.34 million, representing a surprise of +1.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Progress Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Services: $38.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +102%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $102.94 million compared to the $117.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and services: $141.56 million versus $137.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change.
  • Revenue- Software licenses: $73.40 million versus $74.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.5% change.
Shares of Progress Software have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

