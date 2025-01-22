Back to top

FS Bancorp (FSBW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) reported revenue of $35.72 million, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.95 million, representing a surprise of -3.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FS Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.3% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 68.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 65.6%.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $4.61 million compared to the $5.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.50 million.
Shares of FS Bancorp have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

