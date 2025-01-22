Back to top

Wintrust (WTFC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) reported $638.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. EPS of $2.63 for the same period compares to $1.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $640.87 million, representing a surprise of -0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wintrust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.5% compared to the 57% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $59.85 billion versus $58.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loan: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $113.45 million compared to the $124.83 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $528.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $518.85 million.
  • Wealth management: $38.78 million versus $37.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fees from covered call and put options: $2.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.67 million.
  • Mortgage banking: $20.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.14 million.
  • Operating lease income, net: $15.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.86 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $525.15 million versus $515.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $18.86 million versus $16.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Wintrust have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

