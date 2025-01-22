Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 25%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of +3.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Interactive Brokers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.2% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Customer Statistics - Total Accounts: 3.34 million versus 3.2 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average interest-earning assets: $148.36 billion versus $138.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Customer Statistics - Total Customer DARTs: 3.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.8 million.
  • Customer Statistics - Cleared Customers - Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order: $2.72 compared to the $2.81 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Customer Statistics - Customer Equity: 568.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 546.27 billion.
  • Other fees and services: $81 million versus $63.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Commissions: $477 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $456.68 million.
  • Total net interest income: $807 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $822.41 million.
  • Interest income: $1.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion.
Shares of Interactive Brokers have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

