We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 25%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of +3.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Interactive Brokers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Interactive Brokers here>>>
- Net Interest Margin: 2.2% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Customer Statistics - Total Accounts: 3.34 million versus 3.2 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average interest-earning assets: $148.36 billion versus $138.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Customer Statistics - Total Customer DARTs: 3.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.8 million.
- Customer Statistics - Cleared Customers - Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order: $2.72 compared to the $2.81 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Customer Statistics - Customer Equity: 568.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 546.27 billion.
- Other fees and services: $81 million versus $63.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Commissions: $477 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $456.68 million.
- Total net interest income: $807 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $822.41 million.
- Interest income: $1.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion.
Shares of Interactive Brokers have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.