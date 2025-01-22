Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pathward (CASH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Pathward Financial (CASH - Free Report) reported $173.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $172.98 million, representing a surprise of +0.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pathward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 6.8% compared to the 6.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $6.74 billion versus $6.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $57.38 million compared to the $58.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $116.13 million compared to the $114.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Pathward have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

