We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Don't Overlook These Top Stocks as Q4 Earnings Approach: AA, KMI
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) and Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) are two stocks to keep an eye on ahead of their Q4 reports on Wednesday, January 22.
To that point, the strong price performances of these highly ranked stocks could continue with Alcoa and Kinder Morgan shares up +80% and +40% in the last year respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Alcoa Q4 Expectations
As a global leader in the production of bauxite and aluminum products, Alcoa’s Q4 sales are thought to have spiked 30% to $3.38 billion compared to $2.6 billion in the prior year quarter. Even better, Q4 earnings are expected to climb swing to $0.91 per share versus an adjusted EPS loss of -$0.56 a year ago.
Alcoa is slated to round out fiscal 2024 with total sales increasing 11% to $11.76 billion. More importantly, annual earnings are expected to soar to $0.94 per share versus an adjusted loss of -$2.27 a share in 2023.
Kinder Morgan Q4 Expectations
Pivoting to Kinder Morgan, a leader in midstream energy infrastructure, Q4 sales are expected to increase 3% to $4.16 billion. Furthermore, Q4 EPS is expected at $0.33 compared to $0.28 per share in the comparative quarter.
Annual earnings are slated to increase 9% to $1.17 per share despite total sales forecast of $15.27 billion versus $15.33 billion in 2023.
FY25 Outlook & EPS Revisions
Suggesting Alcoa and Kinder Morgan could offer positive guidance during their Q4 reports is their FY25 projections.
Based on Zacks estimates, Alcoa’s total sales are projected to expand another 9% this year to $12.87 billion. Better still, FY25 EPS is expected to soar over 350% to $4.27. It’s also noteworthy that over the last 60 days, FY24 EPS estimates are up 4% while FY25 estimates have climbed more than 40%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As for Kinder Morgan, its top line is forecasted to rebound and rise 5% this year with FY25 sales projections at $15.99 billion. Plus, Kinder Morgan’s annual earnings are projected to increase another 5% in FY25 to $1.23 per share.
Over the last 60 days, earnings estimate revisions for FY24 have remained unchanged although FY25 EPS estimates are slightly up.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Considering their increased profitability, now appears to be an ideal time to buy Alcoa Corporation and Kinder Morgan stock with both shaping up to be viable investments for 2025 and beyond.