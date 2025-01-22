Back to top

Simmons First National (SFNC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Simmons First National (SFNC - Free Report) reported $208.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $203.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +11.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Simmons First National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total non-performing assets: $121.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.29 million.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.7% versus 65.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $110.76 million versus $104.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance: $23.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.84 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income - FTE: $171.37 million compared to the $166.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $43.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.35 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $164.94 million versus $159.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Simmons First National have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

