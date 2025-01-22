Back to top

SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, SmarFinancial (SMBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $46.81 million, up 19.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.04 million, representing a surprise of +3.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SmarFinancial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 69% versus 69% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $4.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.68 billion.
  • Total noninterest income: $9.03 million compared to the $8.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mortgage banking: $0.54 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $38.11 million compared to the $37.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interchange and debit card transaction fees: $1.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.39 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $1.78 million versus $1.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment services: $1.38 million compared to the $1.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other noninterest income: $2.10 million versus $1.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance commissions: $1.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.50 million.
Shares of SmarFinancial have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

