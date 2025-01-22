We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
TechnipFMC-Tracerco Ink a Deal to Deliver Profiler Technology
TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) has awarded a contract to Tracerco, an industrial technology company, for delivering its Profiler measurement and control solutions technology to be installed for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ (PBR - Free Report) Mero 3 High-Pressure Separator (HISEP) pilot project in Brazil.
In January 2024, TechnipFMC, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), originally won an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract worth about $1 billion with Petrobras to deliver the HISEP process that will separate carbon dioxide-rich dense gases and then inject them into the reservoir. The contract was one of its kind as it demonstrated FTI’s leadership in providing subsea processing, technology innovation and integrated solutions to its business partners. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
An Overview of PBR’s Mero3 Project
PBR’s HISEP project is part of Mero field development, located 180 kilometers off Rio de Janeiro in the Brazilian pre-salt oil region. The field contains an optimum mix of oil and CO2 gas, requiring an HISEP instrument to be installed that can separate the oil from CO2 and reinject the gas into the reservoir for sustainability.
The oil-rich field is operated by Petrobras, which holds a 38.6% interest. Other partners, such as Shell Brasil and TotalEnergies, hold 19.3% interest each; CNPC and CNOOC hold 9.65% each; and Pré-Sal Petróleo holds 3.5% interest.
An Overview of the Tracero’s Profiler Technology
The HISEP project focuses on separating oil and CO2-rich gas, and reinjecting the gas into the reservoir to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions.
Tracero has reengineered its Profiler technology to be used in the HISEP project to operate efficiently in the subsea environment. The instrument is highly efficient in providing real-time and high-resolution measurements of water, oil, and gas phases, which helps in optimizing throughput, and reducing chemical usage and maintenance requirements.
The instrument is the only subsea-qualified separator and process control measurement system that can help in separation at the liquid level or oil/water interface level. Tracero has already installed about 750 units globally, each customized according to the user specifications.
Benefits of the Deal
The deal has ensured Tracero’s global presence as it works with TechnipFMC to deliver its tailored subsea technology in Brazil. Tracero looks forward to not only working in the Brazilian energy industry but also expanding its operations in the northeast of England.
The contract is all set to create a local economic impact by creating up to 10 new jobs. The HISEP project will also deliver sustainable benefits that will help build a better future.
