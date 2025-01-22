Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) is a clothing, accessories, and personal care products retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 60 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD - Free Report) is a maker of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcadis NV (ARCAY - Free Report) is a global design, engineering and management consulting company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

