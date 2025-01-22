We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Royal Caribbean Expands Celebrity Cruises' Fleet With Sixth Ship
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) recently announced an agreement with Chantiers de l'Atlantique to build a sixth Edge Series ship for Celebrity Cruises. Scheduled for delivery in 2028, the new vessel, referred to as Edge 6 or "Xcel 2," will join the likes of Celebrity Xcel (set to launch in November 2025), Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge.
Celebrity Cruises’ Edge Series focuses on premium cruising by combining cutting-edge design with exceptional guest experiences. The upcoming Edge 6 will build upon unique offerings, such as the Magic Carpet, the world’s first cantilevered floating platform at sea and Infinite Veranda staterooms that dissolve the boundaries between ship and shore.
According to Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, the addition of Edge 6 in partnership with Chantiers de l'Atlantique marks another significant step in the company’s mission to deliver world-class vacations with a commitment to responsible growth.
RCL’s Focus on New Ship Addition Bodes Well
RCL focuses on new, innovative ships and onboard experiences to differentiate its offering as well as deliver superior yields and margins. During the third quarter of 2024, RCL launched Utopia of the Seas, a new ship quickly reshaping its short Caribbean offerings. The ship serves as a crucial entry point for first-time cruisers and newcomers to the brand, particularly appealing to millennials and younger guests. Demand for Utopia has significantly outpaced expectations in both ticket pricing and onboard revenues.
Building on the strong market reception of Icon of the Seas and the anticipation surrounding Star of the Seas, the company announced plans to construct a fourth Icon-class ship, expected to join the Royal Caribbean fleet in 2027. Other expansions include Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, debuting in mid 2025. The seventh Oasis-class ship is scheduled for 2028.
Royal Caribbean Stock Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of RCL have gained 21% in the past three months compared with the industry's 9.5% growth. The company is benefiting from strong cruising demand from new and loyal guests and robust booking trends. The company's flexible sourcing model, AI-driven yield management tools and brand appeal enable it to attract a wide array of guests, including younger demographics and higher-yielding customers.
Also, strength in consumer spending onboard and pre-cruise purchases bodes well. Going forward, the company emphasized investing in a modern digital travel platform to streamline the vacation booking process for customers and expand wallet share. Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased in the past 60 days, depicting analysts' optimism regarding the stock growth potential.
RCL’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Royal Caribbean currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:
Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). MANU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 95.6%, on average. The stock has gained 4.9% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANU’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.1% and 10.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. JAKK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 75.9%, on average. The stock has gained 12.8% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 1.9% from the year-ago levels.
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 326.4%, on average. The stock has surged 22.9% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.1% and 24.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.