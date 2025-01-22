Shares of
Image: Shutterstock
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Peloton Stock for Now
Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON - Free Report) have gained 45% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 7.4% growth. The company is making strides in its journey toward sustainable growth, evidenced by its robust subscription business and enhanced product offerings. Also, the focus on cost control and market expansion bodes well. However, an uncertain macroeconomic environment poses concerns.
Growth Drivers for PTON Stock
Growing Subscription Business: Peloton's subscription-based model continues to shine, with over 6 million members and $1.7 billion in annualized subscription revenues. Gross margins in this segment reached 68%, highlighting its high profitability. Recent product innovations, including app enhancements like Strength+ and personalized plans, aim to deepen engagement and reduce churn, further solidifying this revenue stream.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Innovation-Driven Growth: Peloton’s investment in innovation across hardware, software and content underscores its commitment to long-term growth. New features like game-inspired fitness experiences and Strength+ for gym-goers expand Peloton’s addressable market. The company also plans to leverage its strong content library and instructor-led classes to maintain its leadership in the connected fitness space.
International and Retail Expansion: The transition to third-party distribution in Germany and the rollout of new retail strategies, such as partnerships with Costco, offer more capital-efficient avenues for growth. These moves align with the company’s strategy to optimize unit economics and explore incremental opportunities in international markets.
Strategic Cost Management: The company has made remarkable progress in streamlining operations. The May 2024 cost restructuring plan is on track to deliver over $200 million in annualized run-rate savings by the end of fiscal 2025. Sales and marketing expenses were down 44% year over year in the fiscal first quarter, with disciplined media spend as a key contributor. These savings bolster Peloton’s ability to sustain profitability while navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment.
Peloton’s Concerns
Despite its progress, Peloton faces several challenges that could impact its near-term performance. Hardware sales have experienced a modest decline, reflecting shifts in consumer demand within the connected fitness market. Additionally, macroeconomic factors such as inflation and higher interest rates are contributing to a cautious consumer spending environment. Peloton also faces increased competition from traditional gyms and other fitness platforms, which are regaining momentum post-pandemic.
Our Take on Peloton Stock
Peloton’s strong subscription growth, innovative product development and disciplined cost management highlight its commitment to long-term profitability. While declining hardware sales and macroeconomic uncertainties present near-term challenges, Peloton’s focus on international expansion, strategic retail partnerships and enhanced customer engagement positions it well for future growth. Holding onto Peloton stock could be a prudent choice as the company continues to adapt its business model and capitalize on opportunities in the evolving fitness industry.
PTON’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Peloton currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:
Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). MANU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 95.6%, on average. The stock has gained 4.9% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANU’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.1% and 10.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. JAKK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 75.9%, on average. The stock has gained 12.8% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 1.9% from the year-ago levels.
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 326.4%, on average. The stock has surged 22.9% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.1% and 24.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.