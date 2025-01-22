Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio

(FGRIX - Free Report) : 0.56% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FGRIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. FGRIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.32%.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class A

(MLPFX - Free Report) : 1.12% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. MLPFX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With yearly returns of 15.15% over the last five years, MLPFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Funds Growth Portfolio R4

(RGWEX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RGWEX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. RGWEX has an expense ratio of 0.34%, management fee of 0%, and annual returns of 10.96% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


