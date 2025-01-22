Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Y

(MLPZX - Free Report) : 1.12% expense ratio and 0.95% management fee. MLPZX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. MLPZX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.35%.

T.Rowe Price Integrat US SMID Core

(TQSMX - Free Report) : 0.87% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TQSMX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With yearly returns of 10.87% over the last five years, TQSMX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Funds Fundamental Investors R6

(RFNGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RFNGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. RFNGX has an expense ratio of 0.28%, management fee of 0.24%, and annual returns of 12.86% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


