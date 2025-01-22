Charles River Launches Apollo for CRADL to Boost Research, Stock Rises

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ( CRL Quick Quote CRL - Free Report) has introduced Apollo for CRADL (Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab), a secure cloud-based platform that enhances leading vivarium rental services. The platform connects clients effortlessly with the training, tools and services needed to start research faster.
As a digital companion to CRADL’s existing rental space offering, Apollo's centralized dashboard seamlessly connects clients to online training, Charles River’s Research Models Online Ordering System, and other study support services.
Potential Trend of CRL Stock Following the News
After yesterday’s announcement, shares of Charles River rose 3.8%, closing at $169.81. The company’s high-impact, iteratively expanded platform gives clients greater access to data, products and services across the portfolio, enabling data-driven decision-making and accelerated operational processes. This creates value for the client businesses and enhances efficiencies in drug discovery and development. We expect the latest development to positively boost the market sentiment toward CRL stock.
Charles River has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 6.37% compares favorably with the industry’s 3.50% yield. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.35%.
More on CRL’s New Platform
A key spokesperson at CRL highlighted that Apollo is the tech stack powering Charles River’s digital transformation. For CRADL clients looking for simplified capability to launch or expand drug discovery and development programs, Apollo for CRADL streamlines onboarding, making the process of starting research faster and easier within CRADL. Apollo for CRADL is the latest in a series of innovations, integrating the Apollo technology stack across Charles River’s robust portfolio.
Apollo for Safety Assessment empowers clients with real-time access to data visualization, milestones, documents and program planning tools. Apollo for Biologics provides a centralized platform to submit sample submission forms, track samples and exchange documents all in one place, ensuring accuracy and saving time.
Apollo for Discovery delivers instant access to oncology study price estimates, improving speed and accessibility while providing access to oncology experts for study purchasing, enhanced planning and budget approvals. Meanwhile, Apollo for Logica allows flexibility and agility for clients in measuring success by delivering secure, near real-time updates for Logica AI-powered small molecule programs.
The Research Models Online Ordering System delivers an interactive catalog seamlessly connected to pricing systems and real-time inventory to view availability linked to delivery schedules, providing clients with a personalized purchasing experience and immediate order confirmation.
Industry Prospects Favoring Charles River Per a research report, the market for the cloud management platform was valued at $2.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual rate of 16.1% through 2032. The rising usage of multi-cloud services across several industry sectors and the growing proclivity of small and medium-sized businesses are the key market drivers enhancing market growth. More Updates From Charles River
Last week, the company announced the integration of Akron Bio’s Closed System Solutions line of liquid cytokines produced under current good manufacturing practices onto its Cell Therapy Flex Platform for Process Development.
CRL Stock Price Performance
In the past three months, Charles River shares have fallen 9% compared with the
industry’s 4.3% decline. CRL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Phibro Animal Health shares have surged 86.2% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $1.62 in the past 30 days. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.47%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 52.17%.
Estimates for Penumbra’s 2024earnings per share have remained constant at $2.81 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 4.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.2% rise. PEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 23.19%.
Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 3.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 21.1%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.
