Here's Why You Should Avoid Investing in Illinois Tool Stock Right Now

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW - Free Report) has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance due to softness in the Test & Measurement, Welding and Construction Products segments. Also, widespread operation exposes it to forex woes.

Based in Glenview, IL, Illinois Tool is a worldwide manufacturer of highly engineered products and specialty systems. The company's diversified range of industrial products and equipment is sold in multiple countries.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s shares have gained 2.5% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth.

Let’s discuss the factors, which are likely to continue taking a toll on this company.

Segment Weakness: Softness in the MTS test & simulation business and lower demand in the semiconductor and consumer electronics end markets are adversely impacting the company’s Test & Measurement and Electronics segment. Lower demand in North America is ailing the segment’s electronics assembly businesses. Due to declining demand in the commercial, industrial, general industrial, and oil and gas end markets, softness in the consumables and equipment business is worrisome for the Welding segment. ITW’s Construction Products segment is bearing the brunt of lower demand in the United States and European commercial and residential end markets.

High Debt Levels: Illinois Tool’s high debt levels are a concern. The company’s long-term debt balance at the end of third-quarter 2024 remained high at $6.6 billion, up 3.1% on a sequential basis. Exiting the third quarter, its short-term debt totaled $1.8 billion. Considering its high debt level, the company’s cash and cash equivalents of $947 million do not look impressive.

Forex Woes: ITW’s international presence exposes it to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations. This is because a strengthening U.S. dollar would hit profit margins unless offset by higher prices in locations outside the United States. In the third quarter of 2024, foreign currency translation had an adverse impact of 0.4% on Illinois Tool’s revenues.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked companies are discussed below.

Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has remained steady.

Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 51.5%.

In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Alcoa’s 2024 earnings has increased 5.6%.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5%.

In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has inched up a penny.


