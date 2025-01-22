We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp (HBCP - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. Revenues are expected to be $33.95 million, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Home Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 65.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $3.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.48 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $30.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Home Bancorp here>>>
Over the past month, Home Bancorp shares have recorded returns of +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBCP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>