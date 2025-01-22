Back to top

Ahead of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $789.14 million, increasing 4.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Alexandria Real Estate Equities metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other income' of $12.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rental' reaching $774.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $298.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $285.25 million.

