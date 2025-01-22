Back to top

Stay Ahead of the Game With Nucor (NUE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Nucor (NUE - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, reflecting a decline of 78.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.6 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nucor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales to external customers- Steel products' at $2.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -25.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales to external customers- Steel mills' reaching $4.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales to external customers- Raw materials' to reach $476.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' will likely reach 4,325.15 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,396 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products' to come in at 917.55 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,011 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Steel Product Price per ton' of 2,279.32 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,776 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' will reach 917.82 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,015 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet' should come in at 2,196.75 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,239 KTon.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Deck' will reach 69.53 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 91 KTon.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars' will reach 1,342.43 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,402 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural' stands at 397.16 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 414 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate' should arrive at 365.52 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 341 KTon.

