Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exploring Analyst Estimates for Transcat (TRNS) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analysts on Wall Street project that Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 39.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $70.63 million, increasing 8.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Transcat metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Distribution Sales' at $26.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Service Revenue' reaching $44.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Distribution' will reach $8.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.44 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Service' will reach $14.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.49 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Transcat here>>>

Shares of Transcat have demonstrated returns of -3.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), TRNS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview