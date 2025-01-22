Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ServisFirst (SFBS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $126.47 million, exhibiting an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ServisFirst metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 36.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets' reaching $16.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.68 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $118.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $101.69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-interest income' of $8.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.38 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for ServisFirst here>>>

ServisFirst shares have witnessed a change of +3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFBS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview