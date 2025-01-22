Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unlocking Q4 Potential of Hope Bancorp (HOPE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hope Bancorp (HOPE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 40.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $121 million, declining 10.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hope Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' at $16.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.53 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $109.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $125.92 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should come in at $12.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.28 million in the same quarter last year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Hope Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Hope Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HOPE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview