What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect W.R. Berkley (WRB - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.51 billion, up 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain W.R. Berkley metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from non-insurance businesses' will reach $167.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net premiums earned' reaching $2.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net investment income' will reach $343.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Insurance service fees' will likely reach $26.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net premiums earned- Reinsurance & Monoline Excess' should arrive at $351.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net premiums earned- Insurance' at $2.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Expense Ratio - Total' will reach 28.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Combined Ratio - Total' to reach 91.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.4% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment' stands at 62.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.8%.
Over the past month, W.R. Berkley shares have recorded returns of +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WRB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.