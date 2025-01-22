Lincoln National Introduces Two Innovative Next-Gen VUL Products

Lincoln National Corporation ( LNC Quick Quote LNC - Free Report) recently introduced two innovative Variable Universal Life (VUL) products as part of its next generation of the Lincoln AssetEdge series. These include an upgraded version of the Lincoln AssetEdge VUL (2025) and the brand-new Lincoln AssetEdge SVUL.
The Lincoln AssetEdge VUL (2025) is an enhanced version of Lincoln’s existing individual life product, offering increased value to consumers through a range of improvements. These include a new Enhanced Overloan Protection Endorsement, provided at no upfront cost, which safeguards heavily loaned, highly funded policies against lapsing under certain conditions. In addition, the elimination of the allocation threshold for indexed accounts allows unrestricted access to these accounts during the initial policy years.
The product also introduces two new hedged equity investment options and model portfolios with lower fund fees to provide more investment choices. Furthermore, a reduced no-lapse premium is available when the Lincoln Enhanced Allocation Rider is attached and active.
The second launch, Lincoln AssetEdge SVUL, is a survivorship VUL policy designed to insure two lives, with a death benefit paid after the second insured’s passing. This product is tailored for couples and businesses seeking comprehensive death benefit protection and tax advantages. Optimizing death benefit protection is achieved through competitive short-pay pricing and a no-lapse guarantee, ensuring that premiums are paid over a defined period. Growth potential is maximized through market participation in the same fund lineup as Lincoln AssetEdge VUL. It also provides additional flexibility through riders such as the Enhanced Allocation Rider, the new Enhanced Overloan Protection Endorsement and two living benefit options.
LNC’s Motive and Benefits Reaped Out of the Recent Move
The recent launch highlights Lincoln National’s efforts to provide comprehensive offerings that address the financial and protection needs of individuals, couples and businesses. VULs remain in high demand due to several bundled benefits of tax-deferred cash value growth, investment variety, flexible premiums and a flexible death benefit option. This makes LNC’s latest announcement a time-opportune one.
The two new VUL offerings will enhance the life insurance portfolio of Lincoln National. Such lucrative products are expected to bring in higher sales and therefore, provide an impetus to the Life Insurance segment of LNC. A well-diversified life insurance portfolio offers diversification benefits, lowers the risk profile and fetches attractive business returns to Lincoln National. The life insurer leverages its retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to cater to the financial goals of around 17 million customers.
Lincon National’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank
Shares of Lincoln National have gained 18.6% in the past year compared with the
industry’s 27% growth. LNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the insurance space are
Primerica, Inc. ( PRI Quick Quote PRI - Free Report) , Unum Group ( UNM Quick Quote UNM - Free Report) and Palomar Holdings, Inc. ( PLMR Quick Quote PLMR - Free Report) . While Primerica currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Unum Group and Palomar Holdings carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Primerica’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average surprise being 4.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRI’s 2025 earnings indicates a rise of 5% while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 4.5% from the respective 2024 estimates. The consensus mark for PRI’s 2025 earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past 60 days.
The bottom line of Unum Group beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 3.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s 2025 earnings indicates a rise of 5.8% while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 3.9% from the respective 2024 estimates. The consensus mark for UNM’s 2025 earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past 60 days.
Palomar Holdings’ earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.90%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLMR’s 2025 earnings indicates a rise of 23.3% while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 27.1% from the respective year-ago estimates. The consensus mark for PLMR’s 2025 earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past 60 days.
Shares of Primerica, Unum Group and Palomar Holdings have gained 29.4%, 61.6% and 77.6%, respectively, in the past year.
