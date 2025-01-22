We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, URBN crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.
Shares of URBN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that URBN could be poised for a continued surge.
Once investors consider URBN's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 6 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Investors may want to watch URBN for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.