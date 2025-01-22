We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, Abbott (ABT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Abbott (ABT - Free Report) reported $10.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $1.06 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
- Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.47 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
- Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
- Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $928 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $942.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- Total: $624 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $623.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.
- Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
- Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.52 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
- Net sales- Nutrition: $2.13 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $725 million versus $714.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $257 million compared to the $253.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $609 million compared to the $587.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.3% year over year.
Shares of Abbott have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.