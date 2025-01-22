Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Abbott (ABT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Abbott (ABT - Free Report) reported $10.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $1.06 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.47 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
  • Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $928 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $942.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
  • Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- Total: $624 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $623.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.
  • Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.52 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Nutrition: $2.13 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $725 million versus $714.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $257 million compared to the $253.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $609 million compared to the $587.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.3% year over year.
Shares of Abbott have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

