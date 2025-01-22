Back to top

BankUnited (BKU) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) reported revenue of $264.46 million, up 12.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $259.7 million, representing a surprise of +1.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BankUnited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $34.18 billion compared to the $34.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total non-performing loans: $250.70 million versus $225.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses: $239.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $237.17 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $25.21 million compared to the $22.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other non-interest income: $12.25 million compared to the $11.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Lease financing: $7.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.41 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE basis): $242.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $239.39 million.
  • Deposit service charges and fees: $4.99 million versus $5.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of BankUnited have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

