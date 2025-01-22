Back to top

Compared to Estimates, TE Connectivity (TEL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TE Connectivity (TEL - Free Report) reported $3.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $1.95 for the same period compares to $1.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 billion, representing a surprise of -1.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TE Connectivity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Transportation Solutions: $2.24 billion versus $2.34 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions: $1.59 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55.4%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Transportation Solutions: $478 million versus $468.40 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Solutions: $267 million versus $199.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of TE Connectivity have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

