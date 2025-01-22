Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Comerica (CMA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) reported $844 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $834.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was -4.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Comerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.5% versus 70.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 3.1% compared to the 3% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries)/Average total loans: 0.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $72.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $73.89 billion.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $308 million compared to the $250.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $308 million compared to the $250.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $575 million compared to the $557.66 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $269 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $275.72 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $47 million versus $45.72 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Commercial lending fees: $18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.39 million.
  • Fiduciary income: $54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.71 million.
  • Letter of credit fees: $10 million compared to the $10.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Comerica here>>>

Shares of Comerica have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Comerica Incorporated (CMA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise