F.N.B. (FNB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, F.N.B. (FNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $407.12 million, up 20.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $407.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +15.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how F.N.B. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.9% versus 55.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% versus 3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $42.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.48 billion.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $159 million versus $125.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $84.90 million versus $88.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking operations: $6.97 million versus $7.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $322.22 million compared to the $319.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Capital markets income: $6.57 million compared to the $6.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Trust services: $11.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.02 million.
  • Insurance commissions and fees: $4.53 million versus $4.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $325.15 million compared to the $321.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of F.N.B. have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

