HBT Financial (HBT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, HBT Financial (HBT - Free Report) reported revenue of $59.03 million, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.4 million, representing a surprise of +2.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HBT Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 4% compared to the 4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balances - Interest-earning assets: $4.76 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.77 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.2% versus 54.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Card income: $2.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.87 million.
  • Other noninterest income: $0.69 million compared to the $0.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $47.96 million compared to the $47.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.98 million.
  • Wealth management fees: $3.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.93 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $11.63 million versus $10.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage servicing: $1.16 million versus $1.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of HBT Financial have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

